Chris Kreienkamp, SLUH

Graduation year: 2016
After notching 66 points as a sophomore, Kreienkamp scored 45 goals and amassed 124 points as a junior. Kreienkamp saved his best for last, scoring 62 goals and dishing out the area’s second-best assist total (48) for 172 points. An All-Metro and Doug Hall player of the year recipient, Kreienkamp led a stout backline effort in the Jr. Bills’ 10-1 defensive masterpiece over Lindbergh in the 2015 MWP district final. For good measure, he led SLUH in field blocks all three seasons, paced the squad in steals over the final two seasons and was the team leader in assists as a senior. Kreienkamp went on to play at Notre Dame.
