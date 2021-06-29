 Skip to main content
Dylan Vorbeck, junior, Lafayette
Dylan Vorbeck, junior, Lafayette

Followed a standout freshman season in which he finished in the area top 15 in goals and points with an even better junior campaign with the area’s second-highest goal total (93) and third-highest point total (207).

