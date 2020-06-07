Ethan Finlinson, Lindbergh
Ethan Finlinson, Lindbergh

Graduation year: 2015

Finlinson’s numbers steadily climbed during his final three seasons. As a sophomore, he scored 77 goals and totaled 178 points. In his junior year, he increased that to 98 goals and 227 points. And finally, as a senior, he led the area in goals (139), points (334) and game-winning goals (15), and was third in assists (56) for good measure as he sewed up the Dick Newman offensive player of the year award and an All-Metro first-team nod. His career total of 316 goals gives him the top spot in the Lindbergh record book.





