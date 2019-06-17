Subscribe for 99¢
Aleksic, an exchange student from Serbia, burst on to the Missouri Water Polo scene with an area-leading 156 goals and 367 points. The MWP Doug Hall Player of the Year and White Conference Player of the Year had a pair of 10-goal games and never scored less than four goals in any contest this season, which ended with the Rams finishing fourth at the district tournament.