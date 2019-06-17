Aleksic, an exchange student from Serbia, burst on to the Missouri Water Polo scene with an area-leading 156 goals and 367 points. The MWP Doug Hall Player of the Year and White Conference Player of the Year had a pair of 10-goal games and never scored less than four goals in any contest this season, which ended with the Rams finishing fourth at the district tournament.
Most popular
-
Robinson sets Under-18 400-meter world record at Great Southwest Classic
-
All-Metro baseball pitcher of the year: Boyer was the ace who dealt up a state title for Edwardsville
-
All-Metro baseball player of the year: Schmidt leads Borgia on magical run to landmark championship
-
All-Metro girls soccer co-players of the year: Strong bond between Larson, Bindbeutel paves way to St. Dominic's first title in six years
-
Nienhaus edges St. Joseph's teammate Rallo to win inaugural St. Louis Junior Invitational
Print Ads
Ads
Arnold, Bridgeton, Edwardsville, Ellisville, Fairview Heights, Fenton, FLorissant, Kirkwood, Ladue, Mehlville, O'Fallon, Shrewsbury, St. Peters,Wentzville
314-822-2617
Currently Open