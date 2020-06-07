GK: John McCabe, SLUH
GK: John McCabe, SLUH

John McCabe, SLUH

John McCabe, SLUH water polo

Graduation year: 2019

McCabe stood on his head as the Jr. Billikens rallied to pull out an overtime win over Parkway West in the last official Missouri Water Polo game of the decade, the 2019 district championship. That win gave SLUH its fifth consecutive title and seventh in nine tries during the decade. McCabe recorded 52 wins over his three-year career, including tying an area high with 24 as a junior and 22 more as a senior. The 2019 MWP All-District first-team goalie’s incredible 3.61 goals against average was one of the area’s lowest of the decade.

