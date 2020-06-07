GK: Toni Malbasic, Lindbergh

Graduation year: 2014
Malbasic was a water polo newbie as a freshman, but by the end, he turned himself into the area’s top goalie at the time. He recorded an area-high 300 saves as a senior, as the Flyers designed their defense to bait opposing teams’ weaker players into shooting because of the faith they had in Malbasic. He notched 45 wins in three seasons, including a career-high 19 in a senior season in which he was named the Missouri Water Polo All-District first-team goalie.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.