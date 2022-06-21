Goalkeeper: Ian Conway, sophomore, Parkway Central

A repeat All-Metro first-team selection, Conway continues to flourish as the area's top goalkeeper in each of his first two seasons, highlighted by his selection as the Missouri Water Polo Wil Edens defensive player of the year, a rare accomplishment for a goalie. He posted a 15-8 record with an 8.42 goals against average, while making an area-best 289 saves and he even cracked the area top-20 assist list with 37 helpers for the Colts, whose third-place finish at the MWP district tournament was one of their best ever.