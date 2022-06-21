 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Goalkeeper: Nick Figge, senior, SLUH

Figge backstopped one of the area's best defensive corps for the Missouri Water Polo champion Junior Billikens, compiling a strong 19-3 record with an area-best 6.58 goals against average.

