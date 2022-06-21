Goalkeeper: Nick Figge, senior, SLUH By Greg Uptain | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com Jun 21, 2022 44 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Figge backstopped one of the area's best defensive corps for the Missouri Water Polo champion Junior Billikens, compiling a strong 19-3 record with an area-best 6.58 goals against average. 0 Comments Tags Area Goals Against Average Nick Figge STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story 2022 All-Metro water polo second team