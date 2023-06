A three-time All-Metro first-team selection, Conway continues to shine as the area's top goalkeeper, highlighted by his second successive nod as the Missouri Water Polo Wil Edens defensive player of the year, an accomplishment rarely feted on a netminder. He led the area in wins (26), goals against average (5.09) and saves (280) and also finished fifth on the area assist list with 58 helpers for a Colts team that won its first MWP district championship.