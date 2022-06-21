Ian Heathcote, senior, Parkway West By Greg Uptain | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com Jun 21, 2022 44 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Heathcote was the top defensive player for one of the area's stingiest defenses and he also contributed 22 goals and 25 assists for the Missouri Water Polo runner-up Longhorns. 0 Comments Tags Ian Heathcote Parkway West Sport STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story 2022 All-Metro water polo third team