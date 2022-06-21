James Ramey, senior, Ladue

After earning an All-Metro second-team nod last year, Ramey elevated his game this season to help the sixth-seeded Rams finish fourth in the Missouri Water Polo district tournament. He was selected as the MWP Dick Newman offensive player of the year after notching a pair of area-highs with 144 goals and 324 points, including an incredible 15-goal outburst in a game against Lafayette. Ramey also garnered an MWP all-district first-team nod and he was selected as the Red Conference player of the year.