Joe Jellinek. SLUH

Graduation year: 2018
Jellinek became just the second player in SLUH history to win four successive championships. His solid four-year varsity career ended with 210 goals and 558 points. Jellinek’s final two seasons were his best numbers-wise, as he compiled 79 goals and 193 assists as a junior and followed that up with 75 goals and 204 points as a senior. He was a first-team All-Metro and Missouri Water Polo All-District selection as a junior and then took home the All-Metro and Doug Hall player of the year honors in his final season. Jellinek scored seven points in 11 games as a freshman at Fordham.
