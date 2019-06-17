Subscribe for 99¢
McCabe’s standout performance in the Missouri Water Polo district championship game was a big reason why the Jr. Bills rallied to win their fifth straight title. His overall numbers this season (22-2 record, 6.59 goals against average) earned McCabe a first-team nod on both the All-District and All-Red Conference teams.