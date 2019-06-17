The Greyhounds posted their third straight winning season on the heels of eight straight sub-.500 campaigns and Michelson is a big reason for the turnaround. He finished fourth in the area scoring race with 115 goals and 254 points to earn the Blue Conference Player of the Year award and a second-team All-District nod.
Most popular
-
Robinson sets Under-18 400-meter world record at Great Southwest Classic
-
All-Metro baseball pitcher of the year: Boyer was the ace who dealt up a state title for Edwardsville
-
All-Metro baseball player of the year: Schmidt leads Borgia on magical run to landmark championship
-
All-Metro girls soccer co-players of the year: Strong bond between Larson, Bindbeutel paves way to St. Dominic's first title in six years
-
Nienhaus edges St. Joseph's teammate Rallo to win inaugural St. Louis Junior Invitational
Print Ads
Ads
Arnold, Bridgeton, Edwardsville, Ellisville, Fairview Heights, Fenton, FLorissant, Kirkwood, Ladue, Mehlville, O'Fallon, Shrewsbury, St. Peters,Wentzville
314-822-2617
Currently Open