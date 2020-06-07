Marko Terzic, Parkway South
Marko Terzic, Parkway South

Graduation year: 2019

Was one of the area’s most prolific scorers of the decade with four-year totals of 349 goals and 826 points. A two-time All-Metro and Water Polo All-District first-team selection, Terzic shined during his sophomore season, scoring 128 goals and 300 points, both good for second in the area. Was hampered by an injury his senior season, but gutted it out to help the Patriots to a third-place finish at the Missouri Water Polo district tournament, their best showing of the decade.

