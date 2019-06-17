Terzic capped a brilliant career with his third straight All-Metro selection. He was a second-team pick as a sophomore and a first-team performer the last two seasons. Terzic was hampered by a hand injury much of this season, so his overall numbers (64 goals, 158 points) were down from his previous two seasons, but the future Arizona State Sun Devil was still a key cog in the Patriots’ third-place district finish.
