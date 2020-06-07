Michael Kreienkamp, SLUH
0 comments

Michael Kreienkamp, SLUH

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month

Graduation year: 2020

Kreienkamp had 23 assists and 53 points as a sophomore before scoring 109 goals and 239 points to help the Jr. Billikens to their fifth successive district title as a junior. The reigning All-Metro player of the year, Kreienkamp was poised to have another productive season before it was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. He will play for Santa Clara.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports