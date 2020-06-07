Michael Kreienkamp, SLUH

Graduation year: 2020
Kreienkamp had 23 assists and 53 points as a sophomore before scoring 109 goals and 239 points to help the Jr. Billikens to their fifth successive district title as a junior. The reigning All-Metro player of the year, Kreienkamp was poised to have another productive season before it was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. He will play for Santa Clara.
