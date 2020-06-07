Mitch Griffin, Parkway West
Mitch Griffin, Parkway West

Graduation year: 2017

Griffin was a one-man wrecking ball for the Longhorns, especially in his final two seasons, where he ranked among the area’s top scorers. After a 76-point campaign as a sophomore, he improved to 98 goals and 217 points, both second in the area, as a junior. Griffin then led the area with 144 goals and 318 assists in a senior season in which he racked up All-Metro and Doug Hall player of the year honors. He went on to play at Lindenwood.

Sports