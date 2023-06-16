Patrick McCollum, junior, Parkway North By Greg Uptain | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com Jun 16, 2023 13 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save McCollum led a thinned boys roster for the Vikings with 56 goals and 125 points, netting him the Missouri Water Polo Blue Conference Player of the Year award and an all-district third-team nod. 0 Comments STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story 2023 All-Metro water polo third team