Player of the decade: Colin Derdeyn, SLUH

Graduation year: 2015
Derdeyn, the youngest of three brothers to play for the Junior Billikens, had a standout three-year varsity career, but saved his best for last. After netting a combined 84 goals and 284 points in his sophomore and junior seasons, Derdeyn netted 93 goals and scored 270 points as a senior. The 2015 All-Metro player of the year also led the area in assists as a junior (88) and a senior (84) and was a top-notch defensive specialist. His strong senior season culminated in the first of five consecutive titles. Derdeyn went on to become a captain for the water polo and men’s swimming squads at Boston College. He currently works as an investment banker in New York City.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.