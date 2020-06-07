Player of the decade: Colin Derdeyn, SLUH
Player of the decade: Colin Derdeyn, SLUH

St. Louis U. High swimming

Graduation year: 2015

Derdeyn, the youngest of three brothers to play for the Junior Billikens, had a standout three-year varsity career, but saved his best for last. After netting a combined 84 goals and 284 points in his sophomore and junior seasons, Derdeyn netted 93 goals and scored 270 points as a senior. The 2015 All-Metro player of the year also led the area in assists as a junior (88) and a senior (84) and was a top-notch defensive specialist. His strong senior season culminated in the first of five consecutive titles. Derdeyn went on to become a captain for the water polo and men’s swimming squads at Boston College. He currently works as an investment banker in New York City.

