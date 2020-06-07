Sam Erlinger, SLUH

Graduation year: 2012
Erlinger scored 89 goals and amassed an area-leading 71 assists for 249 points in a junior campaign in which he helped the 28-1 Jr. Billikens to their first of seven Missouri Water Polo district titles during the decade and was named to the Post-Dispatch All-Metro and MWP All-District first-team squads. He upped his goal (114) and point (280) totals as a senior in capturing the All-Metro player of the year award. Erlinger went on to play water polo at Vanderbilt and recently graduated from medical school at Johns Hopkins.
