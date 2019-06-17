Hermanson, an exchange student from Denmark, made the most of his lone water polo season in the United States. He scored 128 goals and amassed 295 points, good for third among all area scorers. He was named to the All-District second team and was a unanimous first-team All-White Conference selection.
