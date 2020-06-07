Steven Emde, Parkway West
0 comments

Steven Emde, Parkway West

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month
Steven Emde • Parkway West water polo

Steven Emde, Parkway West water polo

Graduation year: 2012

Emde was named the 2011 player of the year and the Missouri Water Polo Doug Hall player of the year after scoring 112 goals and 280 points as a junior. He won the Doug Hall player of the year award again following a senior season in which he notched 83 goals and 224 points to help lead the Longhorns to their second MWP district championship. Emde went on to have a solid career at the Naval Academy.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports