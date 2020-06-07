Steven Emde, Parkway West

Graduation year: 2012
Emde was named the 2011 player of the year and the Missouri Water Polo Doug Hall player of the year after scoring 112 goals and 280 points as a junior. He won the Doug Hall player of the year award again following a senior season in which he notched 83 goals and 224 points to help lead the Longhorns to their second MWP district championship. Emde went on to have a solid career at the Naval Academy.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.