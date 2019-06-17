Thomas improved his goal totals each of the last three seasons, from 33 to 45 to 63 this year, and did the same for his assist (37, 61, 67) and his point totals (103, 151, 193) as he closed out a productive career for the Spartans with second-team All-District and All-Red Conference selections.
