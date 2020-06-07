Thomas Larson, De Smet

Graduation year: 2018
Compiled a total of 298 goals and 690 points over a standout four-year career with the Spartans, including 107 goals in both his junior and senior seasons and nearly identical point totals of 235 and 237, respectively, in those two campaigns. Earned All-Metro first-team honors as a junior and senior and was named Missouri Water Polo All-District first team in his final season.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.