Thomas Larson, De Smet
0 comments

Thomas Larson, De Smet

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month

Graduation year: 2018

Compiled a total of 298 goals and 690 points over a standout four-year career with the Spartans, including 107 goals in both his junior and senior seasons and nearly identical point totals of 235 and 237, respectively, in those two campaigns. Earned All-Metro first-team honors as a junior and senior and was named Missouri Water Polo All-District first team in his final season.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports