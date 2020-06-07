Tommy Stupp, MICDS
Tommy Stupp, MICDS

Tommy Stupp ptw.JPG

Tommy Stupp, MICDS water polo

Graduation year: 2014

Stupp was 10th in the area in assists as a senior and compiled a total of 188 goals and 506 points during his career. His all-around spectacular play earned him All-Metro player of the year and Missouri Water Polo Doug Hall player of the year honors in 2013 and 2014. Stupp went on to notch the fifth-best career sprints won (69) and ninth-best career steals (134) marks at Bucknell.

