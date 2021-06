One of the main offensive threats for the Missouri Water Polo champion Longhorns, Bonnett finished 10th in the area scoring race with 144 points on 55 goals and 34 assists and earned a first-team MWP all-district nod. He also garnered a first-team All-Metro boys swimming selection in the fall after winning a pair of Class 1 championships in the 200-yard individual medley and the 500 freestyle.