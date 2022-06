A repeat All-Metro first-team selection, Bonnett finished second in the Missouri Water Polo scoring race with 302 points and tied for second in goals with 122 to also earn a first-team MWP all-district nod. He also earned a first-team All-Metro boys swimming selection in the fall after winning a pair of Class 1 individual championships in the 200-yard individual medley and the 100 breaststroke, as well as a gold medal in the 200 medley relay. Bonnett has signed to swim at BYU.