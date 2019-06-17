Subscribe for 99¢
Will Doyle, Lindbergh

Will Doyle, Lindbergh water polo

Doyle notched 83 goals and added 40 assists for 206 points, good for eighth in the area scoring race, as he was an All-District first-team and unanimous All-Red Conference first-team player for the Flyers. Doyle’s totals this season were an improvement over those from last season (48-29-125) when he was also a unanimous All-Conference first-team selection.