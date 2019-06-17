Gay stood out on the defensive side of the pool this season and was rewarded by being named the Missouri Water Polo Wil Edens Defensive Player of the Year. On offense, the third-team All-District and third-team All-Red Conference selection notched 55 goals and 142 points to lead the third-place Patriots to their first district semifinal appearance since 2011.
