Zach Smith, Kirkwood

Graduation year: 2012
Smith compiled eye-popping totals during his final two seasons, tossing in 90 goals and 218 points as a junior. He followed it up with 115 goals and added 65 assists for an area-best 295 points to help the Pioneers to their only Missouri Water Polo district semifinal appearance of the decade. Smith was a Post-Dispatch All-Metro and MWP All-District selection his senior year. He went on to play for Cal Poly.
