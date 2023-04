With a 6-0 decision over Hannibal’s Cody Culp in the Class 3 championship match at 138, Rallo (44-5) became a four-time Missouri state champion. He captured the Class 1 title at 106 as a freshman and won in Class 3 at 113 in 2021 and at 126 last year. With a career record of 168-17, he will continue wrestling at Bellarmine University in Louisville.