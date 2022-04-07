 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aaron Niemeyer, senior, Wood River

Placed third at 113 pounds in Illinois Class 1A. Niemeyer (40-6) recovered from a quarterfinal loss to win four matches on the consolation side, including a second period pin of Harrisburg sophomore Tony Keene to claim third place. He won the Urbana Invitational and Carlyle Regional and helped Wood River win its most dual matches in school history. Niemeyer, who placed sixth at the Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials postseason tournament as a junior, will continue his wrestling career at Cornell College in Iowa.

