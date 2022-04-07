Abe Wojcikiewicz, junior, Civic Memorial

Placed third at 170 pounds in Illinois Class 2A, losing his only match of the season in the state semifinals to Brother Rice senior Tom Bennett by a 3-2 score. Wojcikiewicz (41-1) defeated Lemont senior Alex Tagler 1-0 to finish third. Wojcikiewicz won seven tournaments, including at the sectional tournament where he outlasted Mahomet-Seymour junior Brennan Houser 7-5 for the title.
