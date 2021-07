Wojoikiewicz (29-1) won the 160-pound division at the Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association Class 2A tournament by winning a one-point decision his semifinal match and repeating the feat in his 3-2 championship match victory over previously undefeated Dathan Wickson of Boylan Catholic. A two-time state qualifier, Wojoikiewicz has compiled a 68-10 record in his first two seasons.