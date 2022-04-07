Aidan Hernandez, junior, Francis Howell Central

Placed third at 152 pounds in Class 4 to earn his third state medal. Hernandez (47-2) earned a pin and major decision before losing 8-3 to Ozark junior Braxton Strick in the semifinal round. He won five events, including the Lee’s Summit Holiday tournament, where he handed Class 2 champion Ayden Dolt of Excelsior Springs his only loss of the season. Hernandez, who placed fifth as a freshman and sixth as a sophomore, is 131-13 in his high school career.