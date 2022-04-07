AJ Rallo, junior, Whitfield

Won the 126-pound title match in Missouri Class 3 to claim his third consecutive state championship. Rallo (33-4) surrendered only four points in four state matches, earning a first-period pin and three decisions, capped off by a 5-2 victory over Hillsboro freshman Jackson Tucker in the final. Rallo lost to Tucker in the final of the Kyle Thrasher tournament and placed third at the Red Schmitt Invitational in Granite City before dominating the District 2 tournament with three first-period pins to begin his perfect postseason. He is 112-12 in his high school career.