Alex Turley, senior, Webster Groves

Placed third at 126 pounds in Missouri Class 3 to earn his third state medal. Turley (42-2) won by pin and 3-0 decision to reach the semifinals before losing a 6-0 decision to Whitfield three-time champion AJ Rallo. He rallied to defeat Hannibal sophomore Cody Culp to win third place, his second third-place medal to go along with a fourth-place medal as a sophomore. Turley, who is 108-11 over the last three seasons, will wrestle at Hofstra University.

