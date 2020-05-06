All-Decade boys wrestling spotlight: Area's four-time champion club doubled in recent seasons

For the Cougars, Kristoff was a four-time Division II All-American, winning the title at 142 in 1987. He was a national runner-up in 1988 and 1990 and placed seventh nationally as a freshman in 1986, when SIUE won the national championship.

In Missouri, there have been 32 four-time champions, with just two of those — Normandy’s Vernon “Hap” Whitney, who went 79-2 from 1949-52; and Ritenour’s Ray “Buzzy” Bergfeld, who went 75-1 from 1951-54 — coming before 1994.

In addition to that pair, St. Louis’ other four-timers are Parkway Central’s Scott Schatzman, who went 149-0 from 1992-95; Whitfield’s Rodney Hahn, who went 197-11 from 2011-14; Whitfield’s Mike McAteer, who went 191-10 from 2015-18; and CBC’s Malik Johnson, who went 139-11 from 2015-18.

Jaydin Clayton, who now goes by Jaydin Eierman, from Father Tolton Regional Catholic High in Columbia, is the only other Show-Me state wrestler to join Schatzman by going unbeaten in high school. He won 158 consecutive matches from 2012 through 2015.

Eierman, who finished fifth, fourth and third in three NCAA appearances for Mizzou, transferred prior to the 2020 season and will finish out his college career at the University of Iowa.