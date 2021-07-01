All-Metro boys wrestler of the year: De Smet's Jackson adds another championship to the family mantle

“For a big boy, he’s kind of a freak with his conditioning,” Brian Jackson said. “He always wants to sweat, work out and be active where most big guys want to do what they do and then chill.”

There was no chill in Jacobi Jackson as a sophomore as he went toe to toe with the “men.”

He finished 35-5 and not only qualified for the state tournament but advanced to the Class 4 championship match, where he faced Ryan Skillington of Francis Howell. The title match was decided by an ultimate tiebreaker, and Skillington won 3-2.

Jackson walked into the wrestling room for his junior season with increased motivation and still with the photo of his state champion father staring into his soul.

“From my freshman through my junior year, I had lot of stress that I put on myself — stress that I didn’t need to have on me,” Jackson said.

Jackson emphasized what he called the “little things” such as tweaks in technique, going to bed early and eating right.

“That really changed my game and how I wrestled,” Jackson said.