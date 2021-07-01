All-Metro boys wrestler of the year: De Smet's Jackson adds another championship to the family mantle

Framed photos of nine state champion wrestlers adorn the wall of the De Smet wrestling room.
And in the center photo, a familiar smile greeted senior Jacobi Jackson at every practice — his father, Brian Jackson, who won the 185-pound Missouri state championship as a senior in 1985.
“It brought a lot of pressure on me. I knew that I had to be good — or be better,” Jacobi Jackson said.
Who actually was a better high school wrestler is an ongoing debate in the Jackson household, but Jacobi certainly bolstered his case this season. The De Smet senior heavyweight went 31-0 with 30 pins, advanced to his third state championship match and captured his second consecutive state title.
Jacobi Jackson is the Post-Dispatch All-Metro boys wrestler of the year.
Jackson, who will be attending Northern Illinois University on a wrestling scholarship, also played in two state championship football games as a lineman, helping the Spartans win the Class 6 title in 2019.
“I was a better football player because I wrestled,” Jackson said. “Wrestling helps you with foot speed, your hand movements, your athleticism and your toughness.”
Jackson began his athletic journey as a soccer player. In seventh grade he scored the game-winning goal in a Catholic Youth Council championship game.
He also played football as a youth, and despite his father serving as the head wrestling coach at Missouri Baptist University, did not begin wrestling until eighth grade.
“My dad would take me to practices in elementary school to try to get me into the sport a little bit, but he didn’t make it a priority that I had to do it,” Jacobi Jackson said. “It wasn’t until middle school before I started getting big on it.”
When Jackson got big on wrestling, he learned his father was a big deal.
“I knew my dad was a wrestler, but I didn’t know how good he was until people started telling me,” Jackson said. “Every tournament I would go to, ‘Are you Jackson’s kid?’ It got kind of annoying.”
As a freshman in 2018, Jacobi Jackson went 31-13 but faced a district tournament filled with the top heavyweights in Missouri and did not qualify for the state tournament.
“At heavyweight, it’s harder to be successful young because those (opponents) are usually upperclassmen and those are men,” Brian Jackson said. “But I saw that he wasn’t happy with his outcome, so I said if you want to commit, then I’ll help.”
That summer, Jackson did commit to his father’s training program, which included resistance bands, ropes, medicine ball throws, box jumps — exercises that emphasized explosion and agility rather than weight training.
“For a big boy, he’s kind of a freak with his conditioning,” Brian Jackson said. “He always wants to sweat, work out and be active where most big guys want to do what they do and then chill.”
There was no chill in Jacobi Jackson as a sophomore as he went toe to toe with the “men.”
He finished 35-5 and not only qualified for the state tournament but advanced to the Class 4 championship match, where he faced Ryan Skillington of Francis Howell. The title match was decided by an ultimate tiebreaker, and Skillington won 3-2.
Jackson walked into the wrestling room for his junior season with increased motivation and still with the photo of his state champion father staring into his soul.
“From my freshman through my junior year, I had lot of stress that I put on myself — stress that I didn’t need to have on me,” Jackson said.
Jackson emphasized what he called the “little things” such as tweaks in technique, going to bed early and eating right.
“That really changed my game and how I wrestled,” Jackson said.
As a junior, Jackson went 31-3 and met Skillington again for the Class 4 championship. This time Jackson prevailed 5-2 and had a message for his father, who had finished third as a junior in 1984.
“He said, ‘I’m better than you,’ ” Brian Jackson said. “I just gave it to him and said, ‘Yes, you are.’ ”
Jacobi is quick to thank his father for helping him rise from a freshman happy to have a winning record to a state finalist and then into a state champion.
“My dad really emphasized the sport to me, and I feel I have a better IQ of the sport than any other heavyweight I wrestled,” Jacobi Jackson said.
Another family member helped Jackson become a two-time champion as a senior. Without a partner in his weight class, his 220-pound twin brother Tanner, who had not wrestled since seventh grade, joined the De Smet wrestling team and became a state qualifier himself.
But Jacobi, having already stood atop the podium at a state meet, struggled to rekindle his championship mentality this season.
“I wasn’t worried about anybody,” Jackson said. “But I had to fix that mindset throughout the year and tell myself I wasn’t superhuman and anybody can beat me.”
But nobody came close.
Jackson pinned every opponent until the state title match and his 6-3 decision in the Class 3 final over Camdenton junior Dakota Davis, who entered the match with a 56-1 record, never was in question.
“I came in with positivity and the attitude that this is my state championship and I’ll do what I have to do to win,” Jackson said.
But which Jackson actually was a better wrestler? Father or son?
Brian Jackson likes to point out that winning a state title in 1985 was more difficult since schools were not separated into classes.
“It was all together, which made it tougher,” Brian Jackson said.
Jacobi is not interested in nuance, only numbers.
“I’m a two-timer,” he quickly retorted.
2021 All-Metro boys wrestling first team
Evan Binder, junior, Whitfield
The Missouri Class 3 champion at 120 pounds, Binder (39-0) did not surrender a point in any of his three state tournament matches, including an 8-0 major decision victory against Landon Kivett of Neosho in the title match. Binder is 120-12 in his career and has won three state championships, including 106- and 113-pound titles in Class 1.
Jack Darrah, junior, CBC
The Missouri Class 4 champion at 195 pounds, Darrah (18-0) pinned every opponent he faced during the postseason, completing an undefeated campaign with a second period pin against Jack Horn of Liberty-Kansas City for the state title. A three-time medalist, Darrah placed fifth as a freshman, second as a sophomore and has compiled an 87-13 record over three seasons.
Wyatt Haynes, senior, Liberty
Haynes (49-2) placed second in the Missouri Class 4 state tournament at 160 pounds, losing a 10-3 decision in the title match to four-time champion Cayden Auch of Neosho. Haynes’ only other blemish was a 3-0 loss to Hayden Taylor, a three-time state champion from Iowa. Haynes qualified for state four times, placed third as a junior, and compiled a 164-26 overall record. The Post-Dispatch Scholar Athlete for Liberty, Haynes will wrestle at the University of Chicago.
Luke Lilledahl, freshman, CBC
The Missouri Class 4 champion at 106 pounds, Lilledahl (21-1) avenged his only loss by defeating previously unbeaten Draegen Orine of Seckman 4-2 in the state title match. In June, Lilledahl won freestyle and Greco gold medals at Cadet Pan Ams in Mexico City and will wrestle for the U.S. Cadet World Team later this month in Budapest, Hungary.
Gavin Linsman, freshman, Whitfield
The Missouri Class 3 champion at 126 pounds, Linsman (31-2) reversed a four-point deficit in his state title match with Kyshin Isringhausen of Branson to win 9-4. Linsman had a flair for the dramatic during the postseason, winning the District 3 and Sectional 2 title matches in overtime.
Jake Mann, senior, Ladue
The Missouri Class 3 champion at 138 pounds, Mann (36-0) captured his third state title with a 14-1 major decision over Grandview senior LJ Davenport. He won a state title at 120 pounds as a sophomore, another at 126 as a junior and placed second at 106 as a freshman, compiling a 160-8 record over the course of his career. He will wrestle at Princeton University.
Keith Miley, junior, Whitfield
The Missouri Class 3 champion at 220 pounds, Miley (31-0) showed his stamina by winning a grueling 1-0 semifinal match and overcoming an early deficit in a 3-1 victory over Daylon Kanengieter of Marshfield to complete an undefeated season. Miley, who placed second in his previous two state tournaments, has compiled a 98-20 record over three seasons.
Draegen Orine, freshman, Seckman
Orine (41-1) placed second in Class 4 at 106 pounds, losing his first match of the season 4-2 in the state final against fellow freshman Luke Lilledahl of CBC. Orine won a sectional title by defeating Lilledahl in triple overtime and handed Class 3 champion Porter Matecki of Whitfield two of his three losses, part of a 41-match winning streak to begin his high school career.
AJ Rallo, sophomore, Whitfield
The Missouri Class 3 champion at 113 pounds, Rallo (39-1) defeated Blaine Ortiz of McDonald with a 12-0 major decision in the state title match. Rallo, who won the Class 1 state title at 106 pounds as a freshman, has won all seven of his state tournament matches by either pin or major decision and has compiled a 79-8 record over two seasons.
Callum Sitek, senior, Pacific
The Missouri Class 3 champion at 145 pounds, Sitek (52-0) did not allow a takedown all season and polished off an undefeated senior campaign with an 8-0 decision over Eli Zar of Neosho. Sitek finished a stellar career with a 192-11 record and two state runner-up finishes to go along with this season’s championship. He will wrestle at Campbell University.
Caleb Tyus, senior, Civic Memorial
Tyus (31-0) won the 138-pound division of the Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association Class 2A tournament by defeating previously unbeaten Chris Moore of Woodstock Marian. Tyus, who placed second at the Illinois High School Association championships as a junior and third as a sophomore, compiled a 156-11 record and will wrestle at SIU Edwardsville.
Trey Ward, senior, St. Charles
The Missouri Class 2 champion at 195 pounds, Ward (28-1) won the first boys state title for St. Charles in 22 years with a first period pin over Seneca’s Zane Cotton. A four-time state qualifier, Ward recovered from injury and illness this season to earn a first-place medal to accompany the fifth-place medal he won as a junior. He will wrestle at Central Methodist University.
Lucas White, senior, CBC
The Missouri Class 4 champion at 170 pounds, White (21-0) completed an undefeated senior season with a 9-6 decision over Evan Boren of Lafayette in the state title match. White earned a fourth-place finish as a sophomore and a fifth-place finish as a junior, compiling 95 wins over those three state medalist seasons. He will wrestle at American University.
Vinny Zerban, senior, Civic Memorial
Zerban (28-0) won the 152-pound division of the Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association Class 2A tournament with a pin 46 seconds into his title match. He also placed three times for CBC in the Missouri Class 4 state tournament, winning the 132-pound title as a sophomore, placing second as a freshman and third as a junior while compiling a 136-13 career record.
2021 All-Metro boys wrestling second team
Evan Boren, senior, Lafayette
Boren (39-4) placed second in Class 4 at 170 pounds, pinning his first three opponents before losing a 9-6 decision to Lucas White of CBC in the title match. As a junior, he won twice in overtime on his way to a second-place medal at 160 pounds. A three-time state qualifier and two-time state runner-up, Boren compiled a 62-9 record over his final two seasons.
Tommy Hagan, junior, Lafayette
Hagan (40-4) placed second in Class 4 at 182 pounds, outscoring opponents 17-3 before dropping a 7-2 decision to Wentric Williams III of Liberty-Kansas City in the title match. Hagan moved up weight classes to challenge the best wrestlers, including handing 195-pound Class 2 champion Trey Ward his only loss of the season. A three-time state qualifier who placed third as a sophomore, Hagan has compiled 109 wins in three seasons.
Gavin Holtmeyer, junior, Washington
Holtmeyer (36-5) placed second in Class 4 at heavyweight by winning two matches by one point to reach the final before dropping a 4-3 decision to undefeated Hunter Tennison of Ozark. A three-time state qualifier, Holtmeyer placed sixth in Class 3 as sophomore and is 73-18 over the last two seasons.
James Homfield, senior, Lindbergh
Homfield (32-2) placed second in Class 4 at 126 pounds, outscoring his opponents 17-2 to get to the championship round before losing a 5-0 decision to Carter McCallister of Rock Bridge for the title. He was a state medalist all four years, earning two fourth-place medals and two second-place medals while compiling a 158-21 record.
Porter Matecki, freshman, Whitfield
The Missouri Class 3 champion at 106 pounds, Matecki (38-3) did not surrender a point in three decisions at the state tournament, concluding with a 6-0 victory over Raymond Hembree of Neosho. His dominant performance to lead off the final round set the tone for five Whitfield individual titles and the Warriors’ 10th team state championship in 14 seasons.
Dustin Olmstead, senior, Belleville West
Olmstead (26-1) placed second at heavyweight at the Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association Class 3A tournament, winning in an ultimate tiebreaker to advance to the title match before losing to undefeated Ryan Boersma of Mount Carmel. Olmstead, who placed third as a junior in the IHSA 3A state tournament, compiled a 70-7 record over his final two seasons and will wrestle at McKendree University.
David Polaski, senior, Mascoutah
Polaski (27-2) won the 220-pound division of the Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association 2A tournament with a 9-4 decision over previously undefeated Conner Miller of Chatham Glenwood. Polaski also won first place at the Mississippi Valley Conference Duals and the Kids of Chaos Folkstyle Nationals.
Santino Robinson, sophomore, CBC
Robinson (18-3) placed second in Class 4 at 132 pounds by winning a pair of two-point decisions before falling to undefeated Korbin Shepherd of Blue Springs in the title match. Robinson, who won a state title at 113 pounds as a freshman, has compiled a 53-7 record in two seasons.
Luke Shaver, senior, Festus
Shaver (44-1) placed third in Class 3 at 182 pounds, defeating Roman Graiff of Vianney to capture third place after losing his only match of the season in the semifinals against undefeated champion Jesse Cassatt of Carl Junction. A four-time state qualifier, Shaver placed third as a junior and compiled a 173-34 record in his career. He will wrestle at Drury University.
Jason Shaw, junior, Wood River
Shaw (27-2) placed second at 126 pounds at the Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association Class 1A tournament, securing two first-period pins and a technical fall before losing in overtime to Paul Ishikawa of Illini Bluffs. Shaw has medaled at state tournaments in three different states, placing second in Missouri as a freshman and third in Florida as a sophomore.
Brett Smith, sophomore, Troy
Smith (40-3) placed second in Class 4 at 160 pounds by earning three wins by decision, including a sudden-victory takedown in the quarterfinal round, before dropping his state title match 6-4 to David Brooks of Staley. He placed fifth as a freshman while wrestling at Holt and has compiled an 82-12 record in two high school seasons.
Caine Tyus, senior, Civic Memorial
Tyus (16-1) placed second at 145 pounds at the Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association Class 2A tournament, winning twice by pin but suffering an injury in a 3-0 semifinal victory that prevented him from competing in the title match. Tyus placed third as a junior and sixth as a sophomore at the IHSA state championships and compiled a 135-23 record in his career. He will wrestle at SIU Edwardsville.
Abe Wojoikiewicz, sophomore, Civic Memorial
Wojoikiewicz (29-1) won the 160-pound division at the Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association Class 2A tournament by winning a one-point decision his semifinal match and repeating the feat in his 3-2 championship match victory over previously undefeated Dathan Wickson of Boylan Catholic. A two-time state qualifier, Wojoikiewicz has compiled a 68-10 record in his first two seasons.
Brock Woodcock, sophomore, St. Clair
The Missouri Class 2 champion at 132 pounds, Woodcock (41-3) did not surrender a point during the state tournament, including a 16-0 technical fall against Garrett Lyons of Pleasant Hill in the championship match. Woodcock, who placed third at 120 pounds as a freshman, has compiled an 86-5 record over his first two seasons.
2021 All-Metro boys wrestling third team
Colton Carlisle, junior, Civic Memorial
Carlisle (28-3) placed second in the 182-pound division at the Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association Class 2A tournament, winning twice by pin and once by major decision before falling to four-time champion and University of Illinois-bound Dylan Connell of Woodstock Marian. Carlisle won regional and sectional titles to qualify for the state meet.
Michael Fanz, senior, Summit
Fanz (36-2) placed third in Class 3 at heavyweight, defeating Donovan McBride of Grain Valley for third place after losing to two-time champion Jacobi Jackson of De Smet in the semifinals. He won first place at the Route 141 Rumble and the District 2 and Sectional 1 tournaments. Fanz qualified for the state tournament the past two seasons while compiling a 69-10 record.
Bryce Griffin, freshman, Civic Memorial
Griffin (28-1) placed third in the 126-pound division at the Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association Class 2A tournament by recovering from an ultimate tiebreaker loss in the quarterfinals to win four successive consolation bracket matches, each by either pin or major decision to help Civic Memorial place second as a team in 2A.
Dylan Gvillo, junior, Edwardsville
Gvillo (20-2) placed second at 132 pounds in the Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association Class 3A tournament, winning by a one-point decision and two pins before losing in the title match to undefeated Kole Brower of Moline. Gvillo, who also qualified for state as a sophomore, has compiled a 58-16 record over the last two seasons.
Jesse Hahs, junior, De Smet
Hahs (29-4) placed third in Class 3 at 126 pounds, rallying to beat Sam Richardson of Hillsboro for third place after losing to Kyshin Isringhausen of Branson in the semifinals. Hahs, who went 33-8 and placed sixth as a freshman, suffered three of his four losses during the postseason, two in overtime thrillers in the district and sectional title matches.
Kaden Hart, senior, Francis Howell Central
Hart (44-2) placed third in Class 4 at 160 pounds, defeating Jaxson McIntyre of Blue Springs for third place after dropping a one-point decision in the semifinals to eventual champion David Brooks of Staley. Hart, a four-time state qualifier who placed fifth as a sophomore and fifth as a junior, compiled a 145-30 record in his career. He will wrestle at the University of Nebraska-Kearney.
Ryan Meek, sophomore, St. Clair
Meek (39-1) placed third in Class 2 at 106 pounds by defeating Gage Gross of St. Genevieve after dropping his first match of the season in the semifinals against eventual champion Brady Roark of Seneca. Meek, who placed fourth last season as a freshman, has compiled an 83-7 record in two seasons.
Joel Mylin, senior, Lafayette
Mylin (35-4) placed third in Class 4 at 132 pounds, defeating Tyler Bierman of Holt 7-2 to secure third place after losing to undefeated Korbin Shepherd of Blue Springs in a semifinal. Mylin, who won a 1A Illinois state title as a sophomore and placed third in 2A as junior, will be wrestling at Hofstra University.
Alex Nicozisin, senior, Marquette
Nicozisin (42-2) placed third in Class 4 at 145 pounds, defeating Jace Davis of Jackson for third place after losing in the semifinals to eventual champion Kyle Dutton of Liberty-Kansas City. A three-time state qualifier, Nicozisin compiled a 112-29 record over his final three seasons.
Griffin Ray, sophomore, Hillsboro
Ray (47-5) placed third in Class 3 at 152 pounds, defeating Jack Silies of Mehlville for third place after losing in the semifinals to undefeated Nathan Pulliam of Rolla. Ray helped Hillsboro bring home a third-place team trophy at state and the District 1 tournament title. A two-time state qualifier, Ray placed fifth at 138 pounds as a freshman and has a 93-10 career record.
Aiden Rudman, senior, Marquette
Rudman (38-5) placed third in Class 4 at 152 pounds, rallying to defeat Cannon Newhouse of Northwest-Cedar Hill 3-1 to capture third place after losing a one-point decision in the semifinals. A two-time state qualifier, Rudman won more than 100 matches in his career and went 65-14 over his final two seasons.
Cameron Simcox, sophomore, St. Clair
Simcox (37-7) placed second in Class 2 at 145 pounds by winning his first two matches at the Missouri state tournament before falling to Ayden Dolt of Excelsior Springs in the championship match. Simcox, who won four matches at the state tournament as a freshman to capture fifth place, is 84-11 in his career.
Alex Turley, junior, Webster Groves
Turley (29-2) placed third in Class 3 at 113 pounds by defeating former state champion Gavin Alexander of Hillsboro after losing to eventual champion Alexander Rallo of Whitfield in the semifinals. Turley, who placed fourth as a sophomore, is 66-9 over the last two seasons.
Dillon Witt, senior, Sullivan
Witt (33-3) placed third in Class 2 at 126 pounds by defeating Dalton McNeal of St. Genevieve, the wrestler who defeated him at sectionals. Witt, who was a state qualifier all four years and placed for the first time, compiled a 166-25 record in his career.
In this Series
2021 All-Metro boys wrestling
-
All-Metro boys wrestler of the year: De Smet's Jackson adds another championship to the family mantle
-
2021 All-Metro boys wrestling first team
-
2021 All-Metro boys wrestling second team
- 4 updates