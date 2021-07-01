 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
All-Metro boys wrestler of the year: De Smet's Jackson adds another championship to the family mantle
0 comments
alert

All-Metro boys wrestler of the year: De Smet's Jackson adds another championship to the family mantle

From the 2021 All-Metro boys wrestling series
{{featured_button_text}}
Missouri Class 3 boys wrestling state championships

De Smet's Jacobi Jackson celebrates after winning the championship at 285 pounds at the Missouri Class 3 boys wrestling state championships on Friday, March 12, 2021 at Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, Mo. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com

Framed photos of nine state champion wrestlers adorn the wall of the De Smet wrestling room.

And in the center photo, a familiar smile greeted senior Jacobi Jackson at every practice — his father, Brian Jackson, who won the 185-pound Missouri state championship as a senior in 1985.

“It brought a lot of pressure on me. I knew that I had to be good — or be better,” Jacobi Jackson said.

Who actually was a better high school wrestler is an ongoing debate in the Jackson household, but Jacobi certainly bolstered his case this season. The De Smet senior heavyweight went 31-0 with 30 pins, advanced to his third state championship match and captured his second consecutive state title.

Jacobi Jackson is the Post-Dispatch All-Metro boys wrestler of the year.

Jackson, who will be attending Northern Illinois University on a wrestling scholarship, also played in two state championship football games as a lineman, helping the Spartans win the Class 6 title in 2019.

“I was a better football player because I wrestled,” Jackson said. “Wrestling helps you with foot speed, your hand movements, your athleticism and your toughness.”

Jackson began his athletic journey as a soccer player. In seventh grade he scored the game-winning goal in a Catholic Youth Council championship game.

He also played football as a youth, and despite his father serving as the head wrestling coach at Missouri Baptist University, did not begin wrestling until eighth grade.

“My dad would take me to practices in elementary school to try to get me into the sport a little bit, but he didn’t make it a priority that I had to do it,” Jacobi Jackson said. “It wasn’t until middle school before I started getting big on it.”

Jacobi Jackson, De Smet wrestling

Winning state wrestling championships at De Smet is a family affair for Jacobi Jackson (right) and his father, Brian Jackson. Brian, now Missouri Baptist's wrestling coach, won a state title in 1985. Jacobi won heavyweight titles in 2020 and 2021 and has signed to wrestle for Northern Illinois University. Paul Baillargeon, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

When Jackson got big on wrestling, he learned his father was a big deal.

“I knew my dad was a wrestler, but I didn’t know how good he was until people started telling me,” Jackson said. “Every tournament I would go to, ‘Are you Jackson’s kid?’ It got kind of annoying.”

As a freshman in 2018, Jacobi Jackson went 31-13 but faced a district tournament filled with the top heavyweights in Missouri and did not qualify for the state tournament.

“At heavyweight, it’s harder to be successful young because those (opponents) are usually upperclassmen and those are men,” Brian Jackson said. “But I saw that he wasn’t happy with his outcome, so I said if you want to commit, then I’ll help.”

That summer, Jackson did commit to his father’s training program, which included resistance bands, ropes, medicine ball throws, box jumps — exercises that emphasized explosion and agility rather than weight training.

“For a big boy, he’s kind of a freak with his conditioning,” Brian Jackson said. “He always wants to sweat, work out and be active where most big guys want to do what they do and then chill.”

Jacobi Jackson, De Smet wrestling

De Smet senior Jacobi Jackson is the Post-Dispatch All-Metro boys wrestler of the year. Jackson won state heavyweight championships in his final two seasons for the Spartans. Paul Baillargeon, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

There was no chill in Jacobi Jackson as a sophomore as he went toe to toe with the “men.”

He finished 35-5 and not only qualified for the state tournament but advanced to the Class 4 championship match, where he faced Ryan Skillington of Francis Howell. The title match was decided by an ultimate tiebreaker, and Skillington won 3-2.

Jackson walked into the wrestling room for his junior season with increased motivation and still with the photo of his state champion father staring into his soul.

“From my freshman through my junior year, I had lot of stress that I put on myself — stress that I didn’t need to have on me,” Jackson said.

Jackson emphasized what he called the “little things” such as tweaks in technique, going to bed early and eating right.

“That really changed my game and how I wrestled,” Jackson said.

Jacobi Jackson, De Smet wrestling

Jacobi Jackson stands by the wrestling wall of champions at De Smet, including his father Brian Jackson from 1985. Jacobi Jackson is the All-Metro boys wrestler of the year. Paul Baillargeon, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

As a junior, Jackson went 31-3 and met Skillington again for the Class 4 championship. This time Jackson prevailed 5-2 and had a message for his father, who had finished third as a junior in 1984.

“He said, ‘I’m better than you,’ ” Brian Jackson said. “I just gave it to him and said, ‘Yes, you are.’ ”

Jacobi is quick to thank his father for helping him rise from a freshman happy to have a winning record to a state finalist and then into a state champion.

“My dad really emphasized the sport to me, and I feel I have a better IQ of the sport than any other heavyweight I wrestled,” Jacobi Jackson said.

Another family member helped Jackson become a two-time champion as a senior. Without a partner in his weight class, his 220-pound twin brother Tanner, who had not wrestled since seventh grade, joined the De Smet wrestling team and became a state qualifier himself.

But Jacobi, having already stood atop the podium at a state meet, struggled to rekindle his championship mentality this season.

“I wasn’t worried about anybody,” Jackson said. “But I had to fix that mindset throughout the year and tell myself I wasn’t superhuman and anybody can beat me.”

Brian Jackson at De Smet

Brian Jackson won Missouri's 185-pound state wrestling title for De Smet in 1985. Jackson's son, Jacobi Jackson, won heavyweight state titles for De Smet in 2020 and 2021. Courtesy photo.

But nobody came close.

Jackson pinned every opponent until the state title match and his 6-3 decision in the Class 3 final over Camdenton junior Dakota Davis, who entered the match with a 56-1 record, never was in question.

“I came in with positivity and the attitude that this is my state championship and I’ll do what I have to do to win,” Jackson said.

But which Jackson actually was a better wrestler? Father or son?

Brian Jackson likes to point out that winning a state title in 1985 was more difficult since schools were not separated into classes.

“It was all together, which made it tougher,” Brian Jackson said.

Jacobi is not interested in nuance, only numbers.

“I’m a two-timer,” he quickly retorted.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports