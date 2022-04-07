All-Metro boys wrestler of the year: Lafayette's Hagan records undefeated season of dominance

The camera work is sometimes shaky and the lighting is less than ideal, but Lafayette senior Tommy Hagan does not mind. He still enjoys looking back at the videos he recorded upon his arrival at 6 a.m. weightlifting sessions or his departure from late-night workouts.
“It’s just cool to look back and hear the times when I said, ‘This is all going to pay off,’ when it was dark out and no one was there,” Hagan said.
With thousands packed into Mizzou Arena on Feb. 19 and with a comfortable lead in his Class 4, 220-pound state title match, Hagan once again looked back. He glimpsed over his shoulder at the score and time with the knowledge that those words recorded on video were coming true.
Hagan is the Post-Dispatch All-Metro boys wrestler of the year.
Ranked the No. 18 wrestler in the nation at 220 pounds by Wrestling Insider Magazine (WIN) and signed to wrestle at the University of Missouri, Hagan (46-0) found his journey to becoming a state champion dotted with successes and heartaches.
A four-time state qualifier, Hagan’s run of tournament success began as a sophomore with a string of upsets to earn a Class 4 third-place medal at 170 pounds.
“He caught one kid in a move called an elbow trap that we maybe worked on one time at practice,” Lafayette coach Joe Wier said. “I knew right then that he was not just a competitive wrestler, but a smart wrestler. And he liked the big lights.”
The lights were even bigger when Hagan reached the state title match at 182 pounds as a junior, but he lost 7-2 to two-time champion Wentric Williams III of Liberty-KC and placed second.
Owning a third-place and second-place medal only fueled Hagan’s desire to stand atop the podium as a senior.
“I remember coaches telling me that the pain of regret is like no other, and I didn’t want any regrets,” Hagan said. “I started hanging out with the right people, giving my body what it needed, cutting out what it didn’t, making sure I was getting the right amount of sleep, doing everything right.”
Hagan could do nothing wrong to begin his senior season. He was 15-0 with 15 pins when he reached the 220-pound title match at the Red Schmitt Holiday Classic in Granite City, a tournament he and his father Brian watched together when Tommy was younger.
“I remember him being in awe at how good the wrestling was,” Hagan said.
Hagan defeated Illinois state qualifier Sean Scheck by major decision to win a meaningful championship Hagan called “surreal,” but in that victory, Hagan identified some deficiencies.
“I thought I wrestled a good match for four minutes and then I don’t know what happened,” Hagan said. “I wasn’t happy with the final two, but I think that made my season better. I finally saw what I had to work on, and in the long run it made me a better wrestler.”
Hagan was ranked No. 1 in Missouri when No. 2-ranked John Gholson of Nixa, the third-place medalist at 220 pounds the previous season, arrived at Lafayette for the Fred Ross Invitational.
In the Fred Ross championship match, Hagan took down Gholson four times and then pinned him in the second period.
“That’s the match that really changed my mindset of who I was as a wrestler,” Hagan said. “I realized that day that I was going to be a state champion and there was nobody that was going to stop me from doing it.”
At the Winnetonka tournament, Hagan faced undefeated Park Hill South senior Lucas Oitker, who entered with a 30-0 record. Hagan controlled the match from start to finish and won by third period pin.
“That match was more about establishing dominance, being kind of the villain in the state for that weight class and letting everybody know that it didn’t matter who you were, it was my weight,” Hagan said.
If it was his weight, nobody told those who seeded him No. 2 at the district tournament behind another undefeated challenger — Oakville sophomore Ethan Venable.
In the district title match, Hagan struggled to move Venable and led only 4-1 after the first period before taking him down and pinning him midway through the second period.
“(Venable) was insanely athletic,” Hagan said. “I did a lot in that match that, in hindsight, I didn’t know any better. I didn’t know he was going to have the strongest hips in the state.”
The state bracket was rounding into form. Hagan was the top seed, Gholson had moved to heavyweight, and when Venable defeated Oitker 4-3 in the state semifinal, a rematch between Hagan and Venable would decide the 220-pound championship.
That night, Hagan internalized the gravity of the moment.
“I was lying in bed thinking, ‘One more match. Everything I’ve done has led me to this point,’ and it kept me awake," Hagan said. "I finally went to sleep around 3:30 a.m.”
The earlier meeting with Venable provided all the information he needed. A new game plan helped Hagan take a 16-5 lead late in the third period, and when he glanced at the clock, 40 seconds remained.
“I remember the entire match, the buildup for it all, but the thing that sticks with me is looking up at my family, my friends and coaches and realizing that everything I’ve done for the past six months is now coming down to these final 40 seconds,” Hagan said.
With his victory, Hagan became the first Lafayette boys wrestler to win a state championship since current Lafayette assistant coach Brian Sanguinet won the 130-pound title in 2004.
“The coaches here at Lafayette have changed my life, and there’s no better feeling than being able to repay them with a state championship,” Hagan said.
For Wier, the progression of Hagan into a state champion was accomplished through consistent determination and effort.
“He really worked his way to success. It wasn’t by accident. Everybody wants the magic potion and there is no magic potion and Tommy figured that out early,” Wier said. “He is a product of doing everything you can when you have the moment.”
Opportunities and accolades quickly followed.
Nine days after his state title, Hagan committed to wrestle at the University of Missouri — an opportunity he did not think was possible at season’s start.
“They’re producing All-Americans, national champions, and if I’m being honest, I didn’t think I was quite at that level, but as the season progressed and relationships were built, I started seeing it as a real possibility,” Hagan said.
On March 1, Hagan received his first national ranking when WIN magazine listed him as the No. 18 wrestler in the country at 220 pounds.
“I woke up with my name in a magazine,” Hagan said. “It’s a super cool blessing. Everyone on that list is insane in their own right. I’m just blessed to be on the same page as those guys.”
But the story of Hagan’s championship season will not be found in pages, but rather in videos, with icy, rainy and pitch-black backgrounds.
2022 All-Metro boys wrestling first team
Evan Binder, senior, Whitfield
Won the 132-pound championship in Class 3 to become the 36th wrestler in Missouri to capture four state titles. Binder (45-3) rebounded from a pair of losses to Mascoutah state runner-up Santino Robinson to finish the season with 17 consecutive victories, culminating in a 9-0 major decision over De Smet senior Jesse Hahs to win the state title. He finished his stellar career with a 165-15 record, with Class 1 titles at 106 and 113 pounds and Class 3 titles at 120 and 126 pounds. He will continue his wrestling career at Air Force Academy.
David Cross, junior, Francis Howell Central
Placed second at 138 pounds in Missouri Class 4 for his third state medal. Cross (37-3) won a 3-2 decision against Lafayette senior Drew Doehring in a state semifinal before losing 7-5 to two-time champion Carter McCallister of Rock Bridge in the title match. Cross, who endured his only losses of the season to McCallister and Palmyra junior Colin Arch — both undefeated state champions — won titles at the Gateway Athletic Conference meet and Winnetonka tournament. Cross, who placed third as both a freshman and sophomore, is 113-6 in his high school career. He has verbally committed to the University of Missouri.
Colby Crouch, sophomore, Triad
Won the 120-pound Illinois Class 2A title to become the first Triad wrestler to win a state championship since heavyweight Fritz Nemske in 1973. Crouch (35-0), a quick pin specialist, showed his ability to go the distance by defeating Galesburg sophomore Gauge Shipp 8-5 in a state quarterfinal and Washington freshman Peyton Cox 5-4 in the state final. Season highlights included winning the Red Schmitt Holiday Tournament in Granite City with pins over three-time Missouri state champion AJ Rallo of Whitfield and Missouri Class 4 runner-up Kolby Warren of CBC.
Porter Matecki, sophomore, Whitfield
Won the 120-pound title in Missouri Class 3 to become a two-time state champion. Matecki (47-3) defeated Hannibal sophomore Tristan Essig 1-0 in a semifinal and outlasted Hillsboro junior Gavin Alexander 3-2 in the championship match. Matecki won six different events, including the Kyle Thrasher and Red Schmitt tournaments and his only in-state losses came to nationally ranked wrestlers Draegen Orine of Seckman and Zan Fugitt of Nixa. He is 85-6 is his high school career.
Ryan Meek, junior, St. Clair
Won the 113-pound state championship in Missouri Class 2 to complete an undefeated season. Meek (53-0) won an 8-3 decision over previously undefeated Caleb Husch of Cameron in the title match by wrestling a brilliant third period to break a 3-3 deadlock. He won nine tournaments, including the Kyle Thrasher and Red Schmitt Invitationals and added a third state medal to go along with a fourth-place finish as a freshman and third-place as a sophomore. He is 136-7 in his high school career.
Keith Miley, senior, Whitfield
Won the 285-pound title in Missouri Class 3 to become a two-time state champion. Miley (34-2), who wrestled much of the season with a large brace supporting an injured knee, was almost impossible to score upon, yielding just two points throughout the state tournament. He defeated Washington senior Gavin Holtmeyer 8-2 in a state semifinal and shut out Jefferson City senior Issac Enloe 7-0 to win the championship. Miley, who is ranked No. 14 in the nation at heavyweight by FloWrestling, will continue his wrestling career at Arkansas-Little Rock.
AJ Rallo, junior, Whitfield
Won the 126-pound title match in Missouri Class 3 to claim his third consecutive state championship. Rallo (33-4) surrendered only four points in four state matches, earning a first-period pin and three decisions, capped off by a 5-2 victory over Hillsboro freshman Jackson Tucker in the final. Rallo lost to Tucker in the final of the Kyle Thrasher tournament and placed third at the Red Schmitt Invitational in Granite City before dominating the District 2 tournament with three first-period pins to begin his perfect postseason. He is 112-12 in his high school career.
Santino Robinson, junior, Mascoutah
Placed second at 138 pounds in Illinois Class 2A to win his third state medal. Robinson (44-2) won two decisions and a major decision to reach the state title match, where he lost to Washington junior Kannon Webster. Robinson won regional and sectional titles along with the Quincy Tournament and Bob and Liz Schnarr Invitational. At the Red Schmitt Holiday Classic, he defeated four-time Missouri state champion Evan Binder 11-5, his second win of the season against Binder. Robinson, who is 97-9 in his high school career, has reached the state title match each season, winning the 113-pound crown in Missouri Class 4 as a CBC freshman.
Isaiah Slaughter, senior, Holt
Placed second at 195 pounds in Missouri Class 4. Less than a week after playing safety in the Class 5 state championship football game, Slaughter (29-3) wrestled in the rugged Kansas City Stampede, where he went 3-2. He won his next 26 matches, including five tournament championships. He earned two pins and a major decision to reach the state title match before losing by pin to defending state champion Wentric Williams of Liberty-KC. Slaughter will play football at Southwest Baptist University.
Brett Smith, junior, Troy Buchanan
Won the 170-pound state title in Missouri Class 4 with a 2-0 victory over Francis Howell senior Hayden Trezek. Smith (43-2) cruised into the title match with a pin and two major decisions, including a 15-2 win over Staley senior David Brooks, who defeated Smith in the 160-pound state title match last season. His season highlights included the most outstanding wrestler award at the Kyle Thrasher tournament and avenging an early-season loss to Aiden Bowers of CBC-Memphis to win the Red Schmitt Holiday Classic. Smith is 125-14 in his high school career.
Jordan Sommers, senior, Waterloo
Placed second at 220 pounds in Illinois Class 2A for his second state medal. Sommers (43-1) overcame a broken leg suffered in a motorbike accident to earn 36 pins and win regional and sectional titles. He defeated Bloomington senior Jack Weltha 8-5 to win the Mahomet-Seymour sectional championship but suffered his only loss of the season to Weltha in overtime of the state title match. Sommers became the most accomplished wrestler in Waterloo history, earning his second state medal to go along with a fifth-place finish as a sophomore. He has verbally committed to Northern Illinois University.
Tyson Waughtel, freshman, Carlyle
Won the 106-pound Illinois Class 1A title to become the first state champion in Carlyle history. Waughtel (52-0) earned two technical falls before defeating Olympia freshman Dylan Eimer 11-4 in a state semifinal and Illini Bluffs sophomore Hunter Robbins 9-4 to capture the title. His undefeated season included championships at the Murdale and Civic Memorial tournaments along with first-place medals at the Carlyle Regional and Vandalia Sectional.
Abe Wojcikiewicz, junior, Civic Memorial
Placed third at 170 pounds in Illinois Class 2A, losing his only match of the season in the state semifinals to Brother Rice senior Tom Bennett by a 3-2 score. Wojcikiewicz (41-1) defeated Lemont senior Alex Tagler 1-0 to finish third. Wojcikiewicz won seven tournaments, including at the sectional tournament where he outlasted Mahomet-Seymour junior Brennan Houser 7-5 for the title.
Brock Woodcock, junior, St. Clair
Won the 145-pound state championship in Missouri Class 2 to complete an undefeated season. Woodcock (56-0) won his second consecutive state title by defeating Mexico senior Keith Ransom by major decision after cruising into the finals with two first-period pins and a tech fall. Woodcock, who recovered from a broken collarbone, broken rib and lacerated liver suffered in a car accident last summer, won nine different events including the Kyle Thrasher and Red Schmitt tournaments. He is 142-5 in his high school career.
2022 All-Metro boys wrestling second team
Gavin Alexander, junior, Hillsboro
Placed second at 120 pounds in Missouri Class 3 to earn his third state medal. Alexander (33-3) earned a pin and two decisions to reach the state title match before losing a 3-2 decision to Whitfield sophomore Porter Matecki. He won the SEMO Conference and District 1 tournament and finished second at the prestigious Cheesehead Invitational in Wisconsin. Alexander won a state title at 106 pounds as a freshman and placed fourth at 113 as a sophomore. He is 125-10 is his high school career.
Aiden Hernandez, junior, Francis Howell Central
Placed third at 152 pounds in Class 4 to earn his third state medal. Hernandez (47-2) earned a pin and major decision before losing 8-3 to Ozark junior Braxton Strick in the semifinal round. He won five events, including the Lee’s Summit Holiday tournament, where he handed Class 2 champion Ayden Dolt of Excelsior Springs his only loss of the season. Hernandez, who placed fifth as a freshman and sixth as a sophomore, is 131-13 in his high school career.
Gavin Holtmeyer, senior, Washington
Placed third at 285 pounds in Class 3 for his third state medal. Holtmeyer (38-3) won three matches by first period pin, including the third-place match, but lost to two-time state champion Keith Miley of Whitfield by decision in the semifinal round. He won tournaments at Westminster and Raytown South and cruised to the District 1 title with four first period pins. Holtmeyer, who placed sixth as a sophomore and second in Class 4 as a junior, finished his career with 129 wins.
Gavin Linsman, sophomore, Whitfield
Won the championship at 138 pounds in Class 3 to earn his second state title. Linsman (40-5) won a 7-1 decision in his opening match before rattling off a pin and two major decisions to win the championship. He captured titles at the Pacific Invitational and District 2 tourney and placed third at the Kyle Thrasher and Red Schmitt Holiday tournaments. Linsman, who won the 126-pound title last season, has compiled a 71-7 record in two seasons.
Evan Morris, junior, Hillsboro
Won the 152-pound state championship in Missouri Class 3. Morris (40-9) won by tech fall and three decisions, including a 5-3 victory over Kearney senior Daryn Langford in a semifinal and a 7-5 sudden-victory over North Point junior Jackson Sapp for the title. Morris recovered from a 14th-place finish at the Cheesehead Invitational to place second at the Kyle Thrasher Invitational and win the SEMO and District 1 tournaments. He is 111-32 in his high school career.
Aaron Niemeyer, senior, Wood River
Placed third at 113 pounds in Illinois Class 1A. Niemeyer (40-6) recovered from a quarterfinal loss to win four matches on the consolation side, including a second period pin of Harrisburg sophomore Tony Keene to claim third place. He won the Urbana Invitational and Carlyle Regional and helped Wood River win its most dual matches in school history. Niemeyer, who placed sixth at the Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials postseason tournament as a junior, will continue his wrestling career at Cornell College in Iowa.
Draegen Orine, sophomore, Seckman
Placed third at 120 pounds to earn his second state medal. Orine (45-4) won by two first-period pins to reach the semifinals, where he lost a thrilling 6-4 match to Nixa junior and two-time champion Zan Fugitt. Orine lost three close matches to Fugitt, who is ranked No. 8 nationally by FloWrestling. His other two career losses have come to No. 6-ranked Luke Lilledahl of Wyoming Seminary (Pa.). Orine, who won the Cody Greene Memorial and St. Charles West tournament, placed second last season at 106 pounds and is 86-5 in his high school career.
Cole Ruble, junior, Seckman
Won the 160-pound championship in Class 4 for his second state medal. Ruble (42-5) punctuated a dominant postseason by pinning Carthage junior Davion King in 50 seconds to win the title. After losing twice and not medaling at the Walsh Ironman, Ruble placed second at the Winnetonka and Fred Ross tournaments and then cruised through the District 1 and state brackets. Ruble, who placed sixth as a sophomore, led the area with 2,555 rushing yards as the quarterback of the Jaguars’ football team. He is 114-28 in his high school wrestling career.
Dominic Thebeau, junior, Belleville East
Placed third at 182 pounds in Illinois Class 3A. Thebeau (37-2) advanced to the state semifinals with a pin and 9-2 decision before losing to DeKalb senior Bradley Gillum. He rebounded to win two matches on the consolation side, including a 9-2 decision over Marmion sophomore Jack Lesher for third place. Thebeau lost his first match of the season and then rattled off 35 wins in a row and won six different events, including the Mascoutah Invitational, Red Schmitt Holiday Classic, Quincy regional and Granite City sectional.
Hayden Trezek, senior, Francis Howell
Placed second at 170 pounds in Class 4. Trezek (35-6) won two matches by third-period pin and earned a 6-0 victory over Blue Springs senior Jaxson McIntyre in the semifinals before losing 2-0 to Troy junior Brett Smith in the title match. It was the fourth loss of the season to Smith, which included a 7-5 overtime defeat at the GAC championships. Trezek won four tournaments, including the MICDS and St. Charles West Invitationals and finished his high school career with a 122-37 record.
Jackson Tucker, freshman, Hillsboro
Placed second at 126 pounds in Missouri Class 3. Tucker (44-4) earned a tech fall, major decision and 5-0 victory to earn a spot in the state title match, where he lost 5-2 to three-time state champion AJ Rallo. Tucker defeated Rallo to win the Kyle Thrasher Invitational tournament and served Webster Groves senior Alex Turley his first loss of the season to win the District 1 tournament.
Alex Turley, senior, Webster Groves
Placed third at 126 pounds in Missouri Class 3 to earn his third state medal. Turley (42-2) won by pin and 3-0 decision to reach the semifinals before losing a 6-0 decision to Whitfield three-time champion AJ Rallo. He rallied to defeat Hannibal sophomore Cody Culp to win third place, his second third-place medal to go along with a fourth-place medal as a sophomore. Turley, who is 108-11 over the last three seasons, will wrestle at Hofstra University.
Ethan Venable, sophomore, Oakville
Placed second at 220 pounds in Class 4. Venable (39-2) earned a 4-3 victory over Park Hill South senior Lucas Oitker in a quarterfinal and a 9-1 major decision over Liberty North junior Jacob Stockard to reach the final, where he lost by major decision to Lafayette senior Tommy Hagan. Venable won four tournaments, including the Brentwood and MICDS Invitationals, and his only two losses came to Hagan in the District 1 final and the state meet. Venable is 67-8 in two seasons.
Kolby Warren, junior, CBC
Placed second at 126 pounds in Missouri Class 4 to earn his second state medal. Warren (37-3) won by pin and two decisions, including a 7-3 victory over Grain Valley junior Dru Azcona in a semifinal, before losing by pin to Hickman junior Hayden Benter in the state title match. Warren won the District 2 title, placed second at the Kyle Thrasher tournament and third at the KC Stampede. He placed third at 113 pounds as a sophomore and is 56-6 over the last two seasons.
2022 All-Metro boys wrestling third team
Chase Brock, senior, Whitfield
Placed second at 182 pounds in Missouri Class 3 to earn his fourth state medal. Brock (40-7) cruised into the final with a pin, tech fall and 5-0 decision but lost to Rolla senior Hayden Fane by third period pin in the title match. Brock won four events, including the Kyle Thrasher and District 2 tournaments. He wrestled in four state title matches, winning the championship as a sophomore, and compiled a 100-16 record in his career. He will play baseball at Lindenwood.
Mathew Cook, sophomore, Seckman
Placed second at 113 pounds in Missouri Class 4 for his second state medal. Cook (34-10) won in sudden victory in a quarterfinal and pinned Fort Osage freshman Noah Thorpe with 29 seconds remaining in the match to reach the final, where he lost by third-period pin to Liberty-KC sophomore Hunter Taylor. Cook, who placed fourth last season, won the Cody Greene Memorial and District 1 tournament and is 58-21 in his career.
Matthew Craig, junior, Liberty
Placed second at 285 pounds in Missouri Class 4 to earn his second state medal. Craig (47-6) won a 3-1 decision in his quarterfinal match and outlasted Jackson senior Liam Bryant 1-0 to reach the final before losing a 1-0 battle with Blue Springs junior Brock Sullivan in the title match. Craig, who placed sixth last season in Class 3 at 220 pounds, won five events including the GAC and District 2 tournaments and is 84-17 in his last two seasons.
Drew Doehring, senior, Lafayette
Placed fourth at 138 pounds in Missouri Class 4 for his second state medal. Doehring (41-6) won by tech fall and 8-5 decision before losing a tough 3-2 decision to Francis Howell Central senior David Cross in a semifinal. Doehring, who placed third as a junior, won the Howell North, Kyle Thrasher and District 1 tournaments. He compiled a 128-45 career record in high school and will continue his wrestling career at SIU Edwardsville.
Isaac Foeller, junior, De Soto
Placed fourth at 220 pounds in Missouri Class 3. Foeller (30-3) won by pin and 3-2 decision to earn a spot in the state semifinals before losing a one-point decision to Van Horn senior David Lewis. Foeller won four events, including the De Soto Bob Georger Classic and District 1 tournament, and all three of his losses were by one point. He is 63-10 in his last two seasons.
Bryce Griffin, sophomore, Civic Memorial
Placed fourth at 138 pounds in Illinois 2A. Griffin (41-7) earned two pins to reach the semifinals but lost an 8-4 decision to eventual champion Aoci Bernard of Rock Island. Griffin, who won four consolation matches last season to place third at the IWCOA postseason tournament, won the Mascoutah Invitational, Bethalto Regional and Mahomet-Seymour Sectional and is 69-8 over the last two seasons.
Jesse Hahs, senior, De Smet
Placed second at 132 in Missouri Class 3 for his second state medal. Hahs (29-7) allowed no offensive points in 4-1, 3-0 and 2-1 victories before losing the title match to four-time champion Evan Binder. Hahs, who placed third as a junior, also earned second-place medals at the Lee’s Summit Holiday Classic and District 2 tournament.
Dalton Litzsinger, senior, Hillsboro
Placed third at 182 pounds in Missouri Class 3 to earn his third state medal. Litzsinger (43-7) advanced to the state semifinals before losing by pin to Rolla senior Hayden Fane. He rallied to win twice on the consolation side, including a 9-1 major decision over Jefferson City senior Will Berendzen to take third place. A four-time state qualifier, Litzsinger finished his career with a 178-20 record, two third-place medals and a fourth-place medal.
Michael Martin, junior, Owensville
Placed third at 113 pounds in Missouri Class 2 for his second state medal. Martin (30-3) reached the state semifinals with a tech fall and 9-5 decision before losing to Cameron junior Caleb Husch by major decision. He rebounded to secure two pins, including one in 48 seconds to take third place. Martin placed fifth as a sophomore and has a 59-8 record over the last two seasons.
Nate Martin, junior, Clayton
Placed third at 113 pounds in Missouri Class 3. Martin (37-5) won by pin and 9-0 major decision before losing a 3-2 decision in the semifinals to eventual champion Dayton Boyd of Farmington. He captured third place with a 7-0 victory over Whitfield freshman Yashua Amen. Martin won four events, including the District 1 tournament, and is 69-10 over the last two seasons.
Kaden Purler, freshman, North Point
Placed second at 106 in Missouri Class 3. Purler (34-4) advanced to the state title match with a pin, tech fall and 5-1 decision before losing 8-5 to Kearney freshman Ryder Shelton. He won the Westminster, Kyle Thrasher and District 2 tournaments and won 27 matches by either tech fall or pin.
Sam Richardson, sophomore, Hillsboro
Placed third at 145 pounds in Missouri Class 3 for his second state medal. Richardson (42-6) lost his quarterfinal match to Jefferson City junior Joe Kuster, then won four consecutive matches, culminating in a 5-3 sudden victory over Kuster to earn a third-place medal. Richardson, who placed fourth as a freshman, won the SEMO and District 1 tournaments, and is 85-15 in his career.
Jackson Sapp, junior, North Point
Placed second at 152 pounds in Missouri Class 3. Sapp (43-8) won three decisions, including a thrilling 8-7 victory over Neosho senior Trent Neece to reach the title match, where he lost 7-5 in overtime to Hillsboro junior Evan Morris. A three-time state qualifier, Sapp won the St. Charles Invitational and the District 2 tournament. He is 90-39 in his three seasons, two at Holt and one at North Point.
Cameron Simcox, junior, St. Clair
Placed fourth at 160 pounds in Missouri Class 2 to earn his third state medal. Simcox (51-8) rallied to win three matches on the consolation side after losing in the quarterfinal round. After a disappointing ninth-place finish at the Red Schmitt Holiday Tournament, Simcox won his next three events, including the Fred Ross Invitational. He is 135-19 in his career with a fifth-place state medal as a freshman and a second-place finish as a sophomore.
