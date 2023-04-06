Mascoutah High senior Santino Robinson is going out on top.

A four-time state wrestling finalist — twice in Missouri for CBC and then twice in Illinois for Mascoutah — Robinson started and ended his high school career as a state champion. He’s the Post-Dispatch All-Metro boys wrestler of the year.

“I feel pretty good about my wrestling in high school. Obviously, I would’ve liked to be a four-time champ, but getting a chance to wrestle for a state title four times is a pretty special accomplishment,’’ Robinson said. “I’ve worked hard and I feel good about what I’ve accomplished to this point and I’m really excited about my future, too.”

Robinson, who finished 138-9 in his high school career, made an immediate impact on the St. Louis wrestling scene when as a freshman for CBC he knocked off previously unbeaten Carter McCallister of Rock Bridge 4-2 to capture the Missouri Class 4 title at 113 pounds. That victory capped a 35-4 season for Robinson.

“That season started a little rough — I definitely had to step up my wrestling game at CBC — but I eventually adjusted and was able to finish strong,’’ Robinson said.

As a sophomore 132-pounder, Robinson (18-3) again reached Missouri championship match. But he was pinned in the title match, losing to 32-0 Korbin Shepherd of Blue Springs. Another two-time champion and four-time medalist, Shepherd now is at the University of Missouri.

After his sophomore season at CBC, Robinson’s career took a turn. His high school coach, Cornell Robinson (no relation), left CBC after seven seasons, two state titles and five top-four finishes to become head coach at Wyoming Seminary, a wrestling powerhouse and prep boarding school in Pennsylvania.

And Santino also decided it was time for a change. He returned home to attend Mascoutah High.

“He’d been here in seventh and eighth grade, so he knew most of our guys,” Mascoutah coach Chris Lindsay said. “Santino’s a great kid, a guy who’s driven to be successful. He’s exceptional on his feet — l don’t think anybody can keep him on the mat — and he’s a tough kid, mentally and physically.”

Robinson’s first season at Mascoutah wrapped up with another trip to the championship match. But in the Class 2A championship at 132 pounds, Washington High’s Kannon Webster won by technical fall over Robinson. A three-time champion who wrapped up his prep career with a 162-2 record, Webster is headed to the University of Illinois.

Robinson, who finished his junior season at 44-2, recently capped off his high school career in style. At the Illinois Class 2A state tournament in Champaign, he captured the 132-pound championship with a 4-2 tiebreaker victory against Washington’s Peyton Cox.

That victory capped a 41-0 senior season for Robinson, whose senior campaign featured tournament victories at Mascoutah, Granite City (over four-time Missouri champion A.J. Rallo of Whitfield), Carbondale and Quincy.

Robinson will continue his wrestling career at NCAA Division I SIU Edwardsville. There he will focus academically on kinesiology, the study of the mechanics of body movement, and will likely compete at 133 or 141 pounds. But first, he plans to take a redshirt year.

“I expect there to be a transition period, just like when I went into high school, so I’m preparing for that time of adjustment, ’’ said Robinson, who also considered North Dakota State, Penn and Northern Colorado. “I’m grateful for all the people in my life who’ve helped me become the person and wrestler I am today and I’m excited about my future. The key, I think, is to never get complacent. I feel like my wrestling is good, but I also know there’s always room for improvement. No matter what, I want to keep pushing myself to be better.”

2023 All-Metro boys wrestling first team Colby Crouch, junior, Triad After capturing a Class 2A title as a 35-0 sophomore, Crouch was forced to default to Chicago Brother Rice sophomore Bobby Conway in this year’s title match at 126 due to a knee injury. Crouch, who held a slim lead after two periods of the action-packed match, finished 31-1. Aidan Hernandez, senior, Francis Howell Central A standout athlete who also plays football and baseball, Hernandez (29-1) won in a tiebreaker to capture the Class 4 title at 165 this season as the Spartans earned a second-place team trophy. A second-teamer last year, Hernandez placed fifth as a freshman, sixth as a sophomore and third as a junior. Porter Matecki, junior, Whitfield Matecki (41-2) posted three pins before getting by second-team All-Metro competitor Gavin Alexander of Hillsboro 4-1 in the Class 3 title match at 126 for third state championship of his career. Matecki beat Alexander 3-2 to capture the title at 120 last year. Ryan Meek, senior, St. Clair A four-time medalist and two-time champ, Meek (43-1) simply dominated this year by outscoring opponents 51-0 en route to the Class 2 title at 120. The Ohio University recruit placed fourth at state as a freshman and finished third to cap his sophomore campaign. Kaden Purler, sophomore, North Point The latest in a strong family tradition of mat success, Purler (43-1) beat Carl Junction’s Sam Melton 7-0 in the Class 3 title match at 120 to secure his family’s seventh state title. As a freshman, Purler was 34-6 and was a third-team All-Metro choice after state runner-up finish. A.J. Rallo, senior, Whitfield With a 6-0 decision over Hannibal’s Cody Culp in the Class 3 championship match at 138, Rallo (44-5) became a four-time Missouri state champion. He captured the Class 1 title at 106 as a freshman and won in Class 3 at 113 in 2021 and at 126 last year. With a career record of 168-17, he will continue wrestling at Bellarmine University in Louisville. Sam Richardson, junior, Hillsboro Richardson (37-4) pinned his way to the Class 3 title at 157, finishing off Carl Junction’s Tony Stewart early in the second round of their title match. He placed fourth as a freshman and was a third-place finisher last year, earning third-team All-Metro recognition. He was one of seven medalists on the Hawks’ first state team championship squad. Cole Ruble, senior, Seckman A two-time champion and three-time medalist, Ruble (38-7) won the Class 4 title at 190 pounds in his final wrestling match. Ruble, who’s signed to play running back at Southeast Missouri, was an All-Metro first-team utility football player after leading the area with 2,524 rushing yards and 46 touchdowns; the prep quarterback also threw for 782 yards with nine TDs and just one interception last fall. Ruble earned second-team All-Metro wrestling honors as a junior. Jonathan Rulo, freshman, Belleville East The lone freshman to compete at heavyweight in the Illinois Class 3A bracket, Rulo used two pins and a 6-2 decision to reach the title match. There, he lost 5-3 to Downers Grove North senior Ben Bielawski, who finished 45-1. Rulo, who went 34-2 this season, has an extensive wrestling background and should be a championship contender throughout his career. Brett Smith, senior, Troy Buchanan A two-time champion, three-time finalist and four-time medalist, Smith (43-2) finished out his prep career with a late takedown in overtime to beat Liberty-KC’s Peyton Westpfhal for the Class 4 title at 175 pounds. Smith, who also excelled on the football field, will continue his wrestling career at Northern Illinois University. He’s the brother of 2016 Post-Dispatch wrestler of the year Colby Smith. Jackson Tucker, sophomore, Hillsboro Tucker, who finished as a state runner-up to close out his freshman season, dominated the Class 3 state bracket at 132 pounds, following up on two pins with two major decisions to cap a 43-1 season. He joined teammates Carter Wallis, Sam Richardson and Griffin Ray as champions in helping Hillsboro win its first team title. Tyson Waughtel, sophomore, Carlyle A repeat first-team selection, Waughtel followed a 52-0 freshman season with a 50-1 sophomore campaign that wrapped up with a Class 1A title at 113 pounds. He dominated in Champaign, following three technical falls with a 12-1 major decision over Farmington’s Keygan Jennings in the title match. His only loss this season came in a dual while competing up two weight classes. Abe Wojcikiewicz, senior, Civic Memorial A senior headed to Stanford University, Wojcikiewicz (47-2) won his second state title with a dominating effort at 170 pounds in Class 2A in Champaign. Following two technical falls and a pin, he defeated Washington’s Blake Hinrichsen 17-5 for the title. He finished 42-1 as a junior, taking third after being upset 3-2 in the semifinals. Brock Woodcock, senior, St. Clair Woodcock (53-0) closed a dominating high school career by winning the Class 2 title at 157 with a 12-2 major decision over Pleasant Hill’s Lane Snyder. To reach the final, Woodcock had two pins and 19-0 technical fall. He finished third at state as a freshman and captured titles at 132 as a sophomore and at 145 as a junior. Woodcock’s career will continue at SIU Edwardsville.

2023 All-Metro boys wrestling second team Gavin Alexander, senior, Hillsboro Runner-up at 126 in Class 3. Placed first, fourth and second in previous state trips. John Bamvakais, senior, Seckman Late takedown led to 3-1 win for Class 4 title at 157. Finished 45-7. Fourth as a junior. Jackson Bassett, freshman, Whitfield Class 3 runner-up at 103, finished first high school season 40-6. Chad Benwell Jr., sophomore, North Point Class 3 runner-up at 132, Benwell (26-4) improved on fifth-place finish in 2022. Noah Bourke, senior, Whitfield Bourke (43-6) overcame COVID and knee troubles to capture Class 3 title at 150. Isaac Foeller, senior, De Soto Foeller (41-2) finished as Class 3 runner-up at 285 after placing fourth as a junior. Bryce Griffin, junior, Civic Memorial Griffin (48-5) reached Class 2A title match at 145 after placing fourth as sophomore. Levi Perry-South, senior, St. Charles Perry-South (40-9) reached Class 2 state final at 132 before losing to three-time champ Brady Roark of Seneca. Griffin Ray, senior, Hillsboro A University of Nebraska signee, Ray (44-3) won by fall to capture Class 3 title at 165. Logan Rubenstein, junior, Holt Slowed by injury early, Rubenstein (11-1) came on strong to grab 144 title in Class 3. Peyton Shephard, senior, Francis Howell Central Shephard (40-7) stepped up in each round at state, winning Class 4 title at 126. Dominic Thebeau, senior, Belleville East Early-season injury slowed Nebraska recruit, who placed third in Class 3A at 195 and finished 15-2. Carter Wallis, freshman, Hillsboro Wallis (43-3) captured the Class 3 title at 103, winning by major decision in title match. Andrew Wier, junior, Lafayette After pinning way to Class 4 final at 190, Wier (37-5) fell 6-5 in title match.