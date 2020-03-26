All-Metro boys wrestler of the year: Odom reaches pinnacle in dominant Edwardsville career

"He's been pretty dominating since he's been wrestling," Wagner said. "He's always gone to high-level tournaments — been to nationals when he was younger, three-time state champion in middle school. We knew we got a good one when he came in."

Odom won the Illinois Freestyle and Greco-Roman junior 145-pound state championship during the spring before his senior season. When he suited up for the Tigers this winter, he was just as prolific.

A state qualifier all four years, Odom left the State Farm Center in Champaign without a medal just once after his first-round loss last season. Odom suffered a concussion against Sandburg’s Pat Nolan in the final seconds of that match and had to forfeit his next one, marking the first time he'd missed a bout in his career with the Tigers.

"This sport is so unpredictable," Odom said. "The last three or four years, I could have won state titles, but just one thing would go a different way. I could have been at the top of that podium all three years, but it just didn't work out that way."

It was only a speed bump for Odom, who returned with a renewed sense of determination.