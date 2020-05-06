Austin Repp, Pacific

Graduation year: 2014
Had 203 wins with 155 pins for the Indians; three-time medalist finished with successive titles.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
Graduation year: 2014
Had 203 wins with 155 pins for the Indians; three-time medalist finished with successive titles.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.