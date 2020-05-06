Boys wrestler of the decade: Malik Johnson, CBC

Became one of just 32 four-time champions in Missouri wrestling history when he won the Class 4 title at 126 pounds as a senior in 2018. That followed titles at 106, 113 and 120. All-Metro wrestler of the year in 2018 helped lead CBC to its first team state championship that season. He was 30-0 as a senior and 141-11 in four seasons. Signed with Mizzou, now at Central Methodist.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.