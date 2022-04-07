 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Brett Smith, junior, Troy Buchanan

Brett Smith, Troy

Brett Smith, Troy wrestling

Won the 170-pound state title in Missouri Class 4 with a 2-0 victory over Francis Howell senior Hayden Trezek. Smith (43-2) cruised into the title match with a pin and two major decisions, including a 15-2 win over Staley senior David Brooks, who defeated Smith in the 160-pound state title match last season. His season highlights included the most outstanding wrestler award at the Kyle Thrasher tournament and avenging an early-season loss to Aiden Bowers of CBC-Memphis to win the Red Schmitt Holiday Classic. Smith is 125-14 in his high school career.

News