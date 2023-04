A two-time champion, three-time finalist and four-time medalist, Smith (43-2) finished out his prep career with a late takedown in overtime to beat Liberty-KC’s Peyton Westpfhal for the Class 4 title at 175 pounds. Smith, who also excelled on the football field, will continue his wrestling career at Northern Illinois University. He’s the brother of 2016 Post-Dispatch wrestler of the year Colby Smith.