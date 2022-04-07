Brock Woodcock, junior, St. Clair

Won the 145-pound state championship in Missouri Class 2 to complete an undefeated season. Woodcock (56-0) won his second consecutive state title by defeating Mexico senior Keith Ransom by major decision after cruising into the finals with two first-period pins and a tech fall. Woodcock, who recovered from a broken collarbone, broken rib and lacerated liver suffered in a car accident last summer, won nine different events including the Kyle Thrasher and Red Schmitt tournaments. He is 142-5 in his high school career.
Ben Vessa
