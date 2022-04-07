 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Brock Woodcock, junior, St. Clair

  • 0
Brock Woodcock, St. Clair

Brock Woodcock, St. Clair wrestling

Won the 145-pound state championship in Missouri Class 2 to complete an undefeated season. Woodcock (56-0) won his second consecutive state title by defeating Mexico senior Keith Ransom by major decision after cruising into the finals with two first-period pins and a tech fall. Woodcock, who recovered from a broken collarbone, broken rib and lacerated liver suffered in a car accident last summer, won nine different events including the Kyle Thrasher and Red Schmitt tournaments. He is 142-5 in his high school career.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Catch the rising stars of the spring high school sports season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News