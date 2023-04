Woodcock (53-0) closed a dominating high school career by winning the Class 2 title at 157 with a 12-2 major decision over Pleasant Hill’s Lane Snyder. To reach the final, Woodcock had two pins and 19-0 technical fall. He finished third at state as a freshman and captured titles at 132 as a sophomore and at 145 as a junior. Woodcock’s career will continue at SIU Edwardsville.