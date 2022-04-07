 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bryce Griffin, sophomore, Civic Memorial

Placed fourth at 138 pounds in Illinois 2A. Griffin (41-7) earned two pins to reach the semifinals but lost an 8-4 decision to eventual champion Aoci Bernard of Rock Island. Griffin, who won four consolation matches last season to place third at the IWCOA postseason tournament, won the Mascoutah Invitational, Bethalto Regional and Mahomet-Seymour Sectional and is 69-8 over the last two seasons.

News